Not everyone has power back yet after Irma

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Of the more than 107,000 Florida Power and Light customers in St. Lucie County that lost power during Irma, only 110 were without power as of 4 p.m. Monday

42 years ago, Joe and Brenda Campbell laid down roots off Orange Avenue. Four decades of personal history tucked away in the attic that Brenda Campbell scans Monday afternoon. She spots Christmas decorations and wonders if they'll ever be usable again.

Through Frances, Jeanne, and Fay the home stood, flooding just once. But Irma was too much.

“This is the water line in the garage, the level the water came up in here, said Brenda Campbell, pointing to a spot more than a foot off the ground. They’ve been without power more than a week and Brenda says right now, what’s the point?

“At this point, in our situation power might not make any difference. It would make it nicer in the house. You could have the fans on," said Campbell.

Now, the Campbells are looking ahead to another family homestead for the next 42 years.

“The best scenario would be to declare it a total loss. There’s no way I could build it back what I’m insured for. Not planning on building here again.”

The Campbells have been sleeping at her mother's home nearby, in a neighborhood that didn't lose power at all during the storm.