Concerns about debris, crews work to clear mess

While we wait and see where Hurricane Maria goes, people continue to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath.

There is debris everywhere up and down the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

Now the race is on to clear all of it away.

Governor Rick Scott is asking counties to prioritize their debris cleanup as well.

Chris Brown in the Northwood District of West Palm Beach hopes crews clear his mess because another storm has him concerned about possible projectiles.

"Won't have time before that next storm," said Brown.

West Palm Beach crews were busy picking up Monday.

It's a similar scene on the Treasure Coast. The problem is there's just too much debris.

Solid Waste Authority officials in Palm Beach County say Irma left more than 2 million cubic yards of debris and crews have only collected 85,000.

"Could take 2-3 months before all the vegetation is gone from the curb. Now if you see a truck, there's going to be another one in a week. So be patient," said Willie Puz with the Solid Waste Authority.

Puz says you can drop off your debris at the landfill, but you won't be reimbursed for doing that.

