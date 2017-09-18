Driver killed in West Boynton Beach ID'd

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

8 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath

8 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

UK threat level raised to "critical" after subway bombing

UK threat level raised to "critical" after subway bombing

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Skyrocketing number of opioid-addicted children admitted to ERs

Skyrocketing number of opioid-addicted children admitted to ERs

One person died in a two-vehicle wreck around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Woolbright and Hagen Ranch roads.

A Ford Expedition was heading south on Hagen Ranch Road followed by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

When the Ford slowed to a stop at the intersection the truck did not, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

It identified the driver as 73-year-old Kenneth Anderson of Wellington.

The driver of the Expedition was not hurt.