FL grandmother gets welcome surprise from police

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

A video posted by the Clearwater Police Department is going viral for all the right reasons.

The department received a message from Rachel Copeland, who was worried about her 94-year-old grandmother, Betty Helmuth, as Hurricane Irma approached Florida.

Helmuth doesn't drive, so Copeland reached out to police through Facebook to see if they could recommend a way to help her prepare for Irma.

Officers arrived unannounced to Helmuth's home, who was shocked by the arrival of the officers who came bearing water, flashlights and other supplies.

When the four officers arrived at her door, the first words out of her mouth were, "Oh, gosh you're all so good looking."

Helmuth joked that she was concerned her neighbors might think they were there to arrest her. She gave them all plenty of thanks, plenty of hugs and called them her heroes.

Police said the beloved grandmother made it through Irma OK and posted a new picture to their Facebook page on Monday that showed Helmuth all smiles with one of the officers.