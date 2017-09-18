FL grandmother gets welcome surprise from police - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FL grandmother gets welcome surprise from police

A video posted by the Clearwater Police Department is going viral for all the right reasons. 

The department received a message from Rachel Copeland, who was worried about her 94-year-old grandmother, Betty Helmuth, as Hurricane Irma approached Florida. 

Helmuth doesn't drive, so Copeland reached out to police through Facebook to see if they could recommend a way to help her prepare for Irma.

 

Officers arrived unannounced to Helmuth's home, who was shocked by the arrival of the officers who came bearing water, flashlights and other supplies. 

When the four officers arrived at her door, the first words out of her mouth were, "Oh, gosh you're all so good looking."

Helmuth joked that she was concerned her neighbors might think they were there to arrest her. She gave them all plenty of thanks, plenty of hugs and called them her heroes.

Police said the beloved grandmother made it through Irma OK and posted a new picture to their Facebook page on Monday that showed Helmuth all smiles with one of the officers.

