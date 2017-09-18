Pool fence damage poses drowning risk

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

During and after a hurricane like Irma, we warn about the dangers of drowning, especially in flood waters or rough surf.

However, there’s also another drowning danger you might not have considered.

This one relates to children and all of the pools now exposed by damaged fencing.

“Anytime there is fencing that is down around a body of water, there’s a risk for drowning,” said Anna Stewart with the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Palm Beach County. “We just want to make sure that people recognize that it’s a life-safety issue and that it must be taken care of immediately.”

Royal Palm mom Carolynn Girard is not going to let that put her 3 children at risk.

“There’s not enough supplies for everyone to fix their fences,” said Girard.

Her next door neighbor’s fence came down in the storm.

It was the only thing blocking their pool from Girard's yard where her kids play.

“I’m not going to lose my child to a drowning just for having an open pool. There had to be some sort of barrier,” said Girard.

Her neighbor has already called the insurance company. However with long waits and supplies running low for even a temporary repair, this mom took safety in her own hands.

She put up a mesh barrier to block off the pool.

“It’s not a great protection, but it’s something to prevent my 3 year-old from wandering over into the neighbor’s pool."

And with a little damage to the screen on her own pool, she’s keeping an even closer eye on her little ones.

There are other measures you can take to prevent drowning.

For Girard, she has a baby gate that surrounds her pool.

“Barriers are huge and swim lessons, which we’ve always done with all of our children.”

According to Palm Beach County Code Enforcement, having a barrier around your pool is a code requirement.

While they are getting concerns of reported violations, they are trying to be understanding in this post-storm period.