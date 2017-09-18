Hurricane Maria intensifies to Category 5 storm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hurricane Maria intensifies to Category 5 storm

MIAMI (AP) -- The National Hurricane Center in Miami says that Hurricane Maria has strengthened to a Category 5 storm as it heads through the Caribbean.

As of 8 p.m., the eye of the storm is near the islands of Martinique and Dominica with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. It is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

The storm is on a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.  Hurricane warnings were posted for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Martinique.

