Boynton family waiting 8 days for power

Millions across the state finally have their electricity back after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the power grid.

Unfortunately, there are still thousands across South Florida suffering inside their hot homes. On Monday morning, about 1,600 people were still without power in Palm Beach County.

Like hundreds of others, a family in Boynton Beach has been going on day eight without power since Hurricane Irma hit. With no updates from FPL and people with medical conditions in this home, patience is wearing very thin.

“They got power, the house behind them got power," said Jael Brown, who lives in a neighborhood off Gateway Boulevard. “I wish I was making this up but I’m not."

Brown has a bone to pick with FPL. Her power has been off, since last Sunday.

“I’m still sitting here in the dark, can’t take a hot shower like I want, can’t cook a hot meal and I would kill for a hot cup of coffee," she said.

To make matters worse, she and her mother struggle with medical problems.

“Mom is diabetic. So she need her insulin. I sleep with a CPAP machine that allows me to breath at night. Without the machine, sleep becomes hard," Brown.

The oxygen machine needs to be plugged in to run.

“I understand I can go to a shelter, I can go to the hospital, that’s fine but when I come back the house is still dark," she said.

Adding fuel to the fire, on Friday FPL sent them a bill for nearly $400. She paid it just to make sure she can be in good graces to get her power turned on in time.

The house behind brown doesn’t have power either, along with several other homes in the neighborhood.

“I can’t count how many times I’ve heard, ‘They’re aware of the problem, somebody will be here to fix it. Unless he’s a ghost, nobody’s been here to fix it," said Brown.

Luckily, neighbors donated a generator to power some fans until brown can finally get some relief.

“Teddy P sings a song, “Turn Off the Lights, Light a Candle," she joked. "No. FPL turn the lights on! I’m tired of lighting candles." 

Fpl issued an update saying Palm Beach County is among the counties that are 100 percent restored, but crews are now transitioning into individual neighborhoods like brown's, where lines pulled down by trees still need to be connected.

FPL says power in these areas should be back up and running by later on Monday or Tuesday.
 

