Delray community feeds families affected by Irma

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Although power is restored for many, there are still scores of families across Palm Beach County and beyond without electricity who are staying in hotels and worse -- have no food.

On Monday, community organizations in Delray Beach came together to do something about it.

City leaders, local restaurants and several organizations teamed up with the Delray Beach Public Library to provide hot meals and water to hundreds of kids and their families who are without power or are enduring the effects of Hurricane Irma.

“Before Irma, some of these people could hardly, barely make two ends meet. And with this… they were forced to use their rent money, mortgage money to fortify their homes," said C. Ron Allen, CEO of KOP Mentorship Network and organizer of the feeding. “A lot of people think because the power is restored that all is well and that’s not the case. There are still people without power."

Allen said many kids rely on school breakfast and lunch in order to eat but with school closed for a week due to Irma, many families had to foot the bill to feed their children.

"The least we can do, I think as our moral obligation, is to do this for them. And that's what we're going to do," said Allen.

Karen Ronald, director of the Delray Beach Public Library said this was the first time the library has hosted a massive event like this in their own parking lot.

“All of these different community organizations coming together in our parking lot is just remarkable. That’s what we do as library," she said.

In addition to hot meals, the library also handed out free books to the children.

The group hopes to keep feeding throughout the week until power is finally restored to everyone in the area.

The event was made possible by Cheney Brothers, Delray Beach Public Library, Cesar’s Ribs, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho

Sorority, Delray Beach Masonic Lodge No. 275, Delray Beach Rotary Club, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, Islamorada Beer Company, CRA Media Group and Bears Restaurant.

To donate or participate in future feedings, please call 561-665- 0151.