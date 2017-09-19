Less than 1% of FPL customers don't have power

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Story Video: Click here

On Garfield Street in Delray Beach's Country Club Acres neighborhood, another night halfway in the dark. The power is coming back, but parts of the street are still without nine days after Hurricane Irma passed through.

They are part of the less than 1% of Florida Power and Light's customers in our viewing area that are without power.

A young boy, Michael Cartmen covers his ears because the generator in the back of his house is so loud.

Relief, his parents, Nick Cartment and Janet Sanchez thought, who are self-employed, would come today when crews were in their backyard.

"After the storm, I realize everyone should be patient. Everyone has their turn and that's fine. But once it is our turn, don't call people away. That's not right. You get all excited about people being here and boop! It's gone. That's not right," Nick said in an interview outside their home.

According to FPL, crews had to continue work on another part of the line.

"Those last outages...are the hardest to restore," said FPL spokesman Bryan Garner, who I interviewed at the utility's Riviera Beach headquarters before going to Delray Beach.

I asked him when the 160,000 customers without power would have it back?

"Those outlier cases, each one is a case by case basis. Might be cases of extreme damage so at this time it's difficult to say how much time it will take to restore each one," he said.

A couple blocks away from the Cartmen's we saw an out of town crew preparing to install a new power pole behind a home. One of their more complex projects.

"It's slow. It's time consuming. It's manual. But we are going to complete that work until everybody is back online," Garner said.

FPL says 95% of power along Garfield is back and it is a priority. Lori Mazaras and Joel Brand will believe it when their power is back.

"We feel like we're at the bottom of the totem pole here. I don't know how you become a priority but we are certainly not a priority," Lori said in an interview outside their home.

The number to call if your power is out and you think for some reason FPL doesn't know about it is: 1-800-4-OUTAGES.