Missing Royal Palm Beach man found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing Royal Palm Beach man found safe

UPDATE: The missing man has been found safe, according to PBSO.

----------------
ORIGINAL STORY:

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate a missing and endangered man.

81-year-old Anthony Scarpati was last seen at 6:15 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2017. He drove away from his home on Sandpiper Avenue in Royal Palm Beach in a 2014 gray Nissan Altima with Florida tag N818WC and has not been seen or heard from since.

Scarpati is 5' 8" tall, weighing 140 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and white/unknown color plaid shorts.

He suffers from Dementia. If you should come into contact with Anthony Scarpati, please contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.