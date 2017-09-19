Missing Royal Palm Beach man found safe

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

UPDATE: The missing man has been found safe, according to PBSO.

----------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate a missing and endangered man.

81-year-old Anthony Scarpati was last seen at 6:15 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2017. He drove away from his home on Sandpiper Avenue in Royal Palm Beach in a 2014 gray Nissan Altima with Florida tag N818WC and has not been seen or heard from since.

Scarpati is 5' 8" tall, weighing 140 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and white/unknown color plaid shorts.

He suffers from Dementia. If you should come into contact with Anthony Scarpati, please contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.