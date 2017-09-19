Search continues for missing Fort Pierce man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Search continues for missing Fort Pierce man

A group of people searched for a missing man in Fort Pierce late Monday night.

According to a family friend, John Kim was dropped off by a taxi cab at 1 a.m. Monday near the gates of Portofino Shores in Fort Pierce and has not been seen since.

His family has filed a missing person's report and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a helicopter search for Kim at around 1 p.m. Monday but did not locate him.

If you spot John Kim, you are asked to call 772-465-5770.

