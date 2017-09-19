Wellington man killed in West Boynton crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wellington man killed in West Boynton crash

One person died in a two-vehicle wreck around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Woolbright and Hagen Ranch roads. 

A Ford Expedition was heading south on Hagen Ranch Road followed by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

When the Ford slowed to a stop at the intersection the truck did not, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Kenneth Anderson, 73, of Wellington, died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Expedition was not hurt.

