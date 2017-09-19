Florida toll roads remain free post-Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida toll roads remain free post-Irma

Toll roads across Florida will remain free until further notice, Gov. Rick Scott tweeted on Monday.

The governor suspended all state tolls two weeks ago as millions of people evacuated the state before Hurricane Irma struck the state.

 

Scott said the tolls remain suspended in order to focus on recovery efforts.

It’s unclear when tolls will be reinstated.

