Florida tolls to return Thursday morning

Posted: Monday, September 18 2017 1:11 PM EDT 2017-09-18 17:11:22 GMT Updated: Monday, September 18 2017 1:33 PM EDT 2017-09-18 17:33:56 GMT
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,
More >> Posted: Friday, September 15 2017 4:08 AM EDT 2017-09-15 08:08:43 GMT Updated: Saturday, September 16 2017 3:21 AM EDT 2017-09-16 07:21:18 GMT
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
More >> Posted: Thursday, September 14 2017 7:48 AM EDT 2017-09-14 11:48:42 GMT Updated: Thursday, September 14 2017 6:23 PM EDT 2017-09-14 22:23:29 GMT
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:28 PM EDT 2017-09-12 17:28:17 GMT Updated: Thursday, September 14 2017 8:32 AM EDT 2017-09-14 12:32:17 GMT
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, September 13 2017 1:57 AM EDT 2017-09-13 05:57:41 GMT Updated: Wednesday, September 13 2017 7:11 PM EDT 2017-09-13 23:11:49 GMT
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
Have money or a working transponder ready because tolls on almost all of Florida’s Turnpike system will begin again Thursday morning.
The governor
because of Hurricane Irma. suspended the tolls
Tolls on a vast majority of Florida’s Turnpike, all Florida Department of Transportation roads and bridges and all regional toll facilities throughout the state will be reinstated at 12:01 a.m, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Tolls will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike south of the interchange with State Road 874 (Mile Post 0-17) to assist Monroe County residents with recovery efforts, the state said.
