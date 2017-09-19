Couple charged with stealing downed power lines - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Couple charged with stealing downed power lines

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a Florida man and woman tried to steal about $5,000 worth of power lines that had been knocked down during Hurricane Irma.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 41-year-old Charles Mahoy and 45-year-old Andrea Foster were arrested Saturday in Altamonte Springs.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says a man had called to report two people cutting downed power lines. Deputies responded and found the power lines in the back of the duo's truck.

An arrest report says deputies also found marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Mahoy and Foster face larceny and drug charges. Jail records didn't attorneys for them.

Associated Press 2017

