Couple charged with stealing downed power lines

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a Florida man and woman tried to steal about $5,000 worth of power lines that had been knocked down during Hurricane Irma.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 41-year-old Charles Mahoy and 45-year-old Andrea Foster were arrested Saturday in Altamonte Springs.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says a man had called to report two people cutting downed power lines. Deputies responded and found the power lines in the back of the duo's truck.

An arrest report says deputies also found marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Mahoy and Foster face larceny and drug charges. Jail records didn't attorneys for them.