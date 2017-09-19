Tolls return Thursday morning - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tolls return Thursday morning

Have money or a working transponder ready because tolls on almost all of Florida’s Turnpike system, all Florida Department of Transportation roads and bridges and all regional toll facilities throughout the state will be reinstated Thursday, September 21st at 12:01 a.m, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The governor suspended the tolls because of Hurricane Irma.
 
Tolls will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike south of the interchange with S.R. 874 (Mile Post 0-17) to assist Monroe County residents with recovery efforts, the state said.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.