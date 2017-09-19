Police in standoff with man in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police in standoff with man in Delray Beach

Delray Beach Police say an elderly man with dementia fired two shots at an unoccupied car outside of his apartment complex around 7 a.m. 

Nobody was injured. The man barricaded himself inside his apartment at Lindell Blvd and refused to come out.

Delray Beach Police brought out their SWAT team, and are working on de-escalating the situation. 

"We're talking to his family," said Delray Beach Police Spokesperson Dani Moschella. "We have officers trained for situations like these."

It is unclear at this point why the man fired shots at the car. 

 

