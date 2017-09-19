Florida tolls to return Thursday morning

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Have money or a working transponder ready because tolls on almost all of Florida’s Turnpike system will begin again Thursday morning.

The governor suspended the tolls because of Hurricane Irma.

Tolls on a vast majority of Florida’s Turnpike, all Florida Department of Transportation roads and bridges and all regional toll facilities throughout the state will be reinstated at 12:01 a.m, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Tolls will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike south of the interchange with State Road 874 (Mile Post 0-17) to assist Monroe County residents with recovery efforts, the state said.