Bak Middle dismissing early due to power outage

Bak Middle dismissing early due to power outage

Bak Middle School of the Arts will dismiss students early Tuesday a due to a power outage, according to a tweet from the Palm Beach County School District.

Buses have arrived on the West Palm Beach campus and regular dismissal procedures were underway shortly before noon.

 

