Body found near search for missing man

UPDATE: A body has been located near the entrance of Portofino Shores. That subdivision is the same area where a search has been underway for a missing man



At this time the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is not able to confirm if the body is that of the person officers are searching for.

EARLIER:

Dozens are set to resume their search Tuesday morning for a successful businessman who went missing on the Treasure Coast early Monday.

Indian River County Commissioner Tim Zorc says John Kim went missing early Monday after being dropped off at the gate to the Portofino Shores subdivision on Turnpike Feeder Road.

Zorc says Sunday night, Kim was at Filthy’s off 16th Street in Vero Beach watching a football game. At closing time, Zorc says bar employees called Kim a taxi who then dropped him off at Portofino Shores.

Kim’s grandparents own a place at Portofino Shores, but there is conflicting reports as to whether Kim fled the cab because he was without cash.

Family and friends of Kim say this is unlikely since Kim is more likely to “give a $50 tip, than run from a $15 cab fare.”

Zorc and several others including his wife, Indian River County School Board Member Laura Zorc searched for Kim Monday into Tuesday.

Kim is described as “very professional, an upstanding young man with a bright future.”

Kim graduated from Florida State University, is in his mid-20s and founded Treasure Coast Produce Exchange. Kim also ran for a seat on the Indian River County School Board and lost.

On Monday Kim was scheduled to begin a new job as an assistant manager at Macy’s in the Indian River Mall, Zorc said.

Kim was last seen wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey. A missing persons report was filed with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Zorc also says they informed the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

People with information about Kim’s whereabouts are asked to call (772) 465-5770.