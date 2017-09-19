Standoff ends peacefully in Delray Beach

-
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Story Video: Click here
UPDATE: A standoff with an elderly man has ended peacefully in Delray Beach. The man came out of his apartment and is talking with police.
EARLIER:
Delray Beach Police say an elderly man with dementia fired two shots at an unoccupied car outside of his apartment complex around 7 a.m.
Nobody was injured. The man barricaded himself inside his apartment at Lindell Blvd and refused to come out.
Delray Beach Police brought out their SWAT team, and are working on de-escalating the situation.
"We're talking to his family," said Delray Beach Police Spokesperson Dani Moschella. "We have officers trained for situations like these."
It is unclear at this point why the man fired shots at the car.