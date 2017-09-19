Prisoner dies after jumping from transport bus - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Prisoner dies after jumping from transport bus

LAKE WORTH, Fla. A Florida prisoner died after he jumped from a prison transport bus Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bus was returning prisoners to the South Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center in Florida City, FHP said.

The prison had been evacuated in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

The bus was traveling south on Florida Turnpike in suburban Lake Worth when the man jumped out of the bathroom emergency exit window and landed in the road, traffic investigators said.

FHP identified him as 23-year-old Camilo Quintero of Florida City.

He was taken to Delray Beach Medical Center in critical condition. He died Tuesday morning, FHP said.   

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

