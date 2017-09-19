Prisoner dies after jumping from transport bus

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

LAKE WORTH, Fla. A Florida prisoner died after he jumped from a prison transport bus Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bus was returning prisoners to the South Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center in Florida City, FHP said.

The prison had been evacuated in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

The bus was traveling south on Florida Turnpike in suburban Lake Worth when the man jumped out of the bathroom emergency exit window and landed in the road, traffic investigators said.

FHP identified him as 23-year-old Camilo Quintero of Florida City.

He was taken to Delray Beach Medical Center in critical condition. He died Tuesday morning, FHP said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.