Palm Beach Zoo to open for first time since Irma

The Palm Beach Zoo will partially open Thursday morning at 9 a-m, a day ahead of schedule.

Workers and volunteers were able to clean up half of the 23-acre attraction.

The zoo said the storm toppled trees, many of them at least 50-years-old.

Visitors will be able to spend the day on the east side of the property.

Ticket prices will be discounted. Adults will pay $10 and kids $5.

 

