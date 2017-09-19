Major earthquake shakes Mexico - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Major earthquake shakes Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Buildings have been seriously damaged in Mexico City after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook central Mexico.

Local television stations broadcast images of collapsed facades and streets filled with rubble.

The epicenter was near the town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.

Pictures fell from walls and objects were shaken off of flat surfaces. Some people dove for cover under desks.

Mexico's seismological agency calculated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8.

Earlier in the day buildings across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.

