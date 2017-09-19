Major earthquake shakes Mexico

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

8 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath

8 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

UK threat level raised to "critical" after subway bombing

UK threat level raised to "critical" after subway bombing

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Skyrocketing number of opioid-addicted children admitted to ERs

Skyrocketing number of opioid-addicted children admitted to ERs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Buildings have been seriously damaged in Mexico City after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook central Mexico.

Local television stations broadcast images of collapsed facades and streets filled with rubble.

The epicenter was near the town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.

Pictures fell from walls and objects were shaken off of flat surfaces. Some people dove for cover under desks.

Mexico's seismological agency calculated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8.

Earlier in the day buildings across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.