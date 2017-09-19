Bak Middle students to return Wednesday

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Bak Middle School of the Arts will dismiss students early Tuesday a due to a power outage, according to a tweet from the Palm Beach County School District.

Buses have arrived on the West Palm Beach campus and regular dismissal procedures were underway shortly before noon.

Palm Beach County Schools just opened Monday after being closed for seven school days because of Hurricane Irma, but on the second day back Bak Middle School of the Arts lost power.



"The lights were kind of out the whole day, we were using generators," said eighth grader Sabine Saladrigas.

Parents were notified of the issue around 11 a.m. and say school officials believed they could get power back on quickly.

"They first called just to say they lost power, but they didn’t know when it was coming back on, but I guess they got confirmation that they didn't know when it was coming back on so then they called us to come get the kids," said Cindy Lacourse-Blum, a parent. "I'm bringing her back to work and she can do her homework there."

It's unclear what caused the outage, but power has been restored at Bak Middle School of the Arts so school will be back in session on Wednesday.