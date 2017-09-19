Bak Middle students to return Wednesday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bak Middle students to return Wednesday

Story Video: Click here

Bak Middle School of the Arts will dismiss students early Tuesday a due to a power outage, according to a tweet from the Palm Beach County School District.

Buses have arrived on the West Palm Beach campus and regular dismissal procedures were underway shortly before noon.

Palm Beach County Schools just opened Monday after being closed for seven school days because of Hurricane Irma, but on the second day back Bak Middle School of the Arts lost power. 
 
"The lights were kind of out the whole day, we were using generators," said eighth grader Sabine Saladrigas. 
 
Parents were notified of the issue around 11 a.m. and say school officials believed they could get power back on quickly.  
 
"They first called just to say they lost power, but they didn’t know when it was coming back on, but I guess they got confirmation that they didn't know when it was coming back on so then they called us to come get the kids," said Cindy Lacourse-Blum, a parent. "I'm bringing her back to work and she can do her homework there." 
 
It's unclear what caused the outage, but power has been restored at Bak Middle School of the Arts so school will be back in session on Wednesday. 
 
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.