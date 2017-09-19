Students not hurt after bus crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Students not hurt after bus crash

No students were hurt when a Palm Beach County school bus crashed just before 3 p.m. in central Palm Beach County

The front ride side of the bus sustained damage in a collision with an SUV at Australian and Hill avenues.

Approximately 52 students were on the bus. They are being transferred to another bus.

A relative of a woman in the other vehicle said the bus was from West Riviera Elementary, but that has not been confirmed by the Palm Beach County School District.

