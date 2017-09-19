Students not hurt after bus crash

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

No students were hurt when a Palm Beach County school bus crashed just before 3 p.m. in central Palm Beach County

The front ride side of the bus sustained damage in a collision with an SUV at Australian and Hill avenues.

Approximately 52 students were on the bus. They are being transferred to another bus.

A relative of a woman in the other vehicle said the bus was from West Riviera Elementary, but that has not been confirmed by the Palm Beach County School District.