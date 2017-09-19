Body of missing man in Fort Pierce ID'd

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Only minutes after the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office created a social media post Tuesday for 24-year-old John Kim, something was spotted in the Portofino Shores neighborhood, where Kim lived with his aunt and uncle.

“It was discovered there was a body found floating in the lake," said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara.

Soon police tape surrounded the water.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the body had been officially identified as Kim.

He was last seen about 1 a-m Monday morning by a security guard getting out of a cab and running into the neighborhood.

A missing person report was filed in the afternoon.

All night Monday into Tuesday, friends and family members searched the entire community, even on horseback.

"He would always call his family and say he would be late, he wouldn’t be on time. He would always check in," said Indian River County School Board member Laura Zorc.

Kim was supposed to start a new job Monday. His family owned a produce stand and Kim had been very active in local politics, losing a race for the Indian River County School Board last year.

“He was an intern with Congressman Posey, he was an intern with Indian River County, he was a volunteer to maintain campaign efforts, nonprofits," said Indian River County Commissioner Tim Zorc.

Sheriff Ken Mascara will work with his counterpart in Indian River County to put all the pieces together, but at this point, it doesn’t appear there was any foul play.

“As we see it.. no. We don’t see anything alarming right now," said the Sheriff.