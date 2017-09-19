Debris cleanup a big challenge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Debris cleanup a big challenge

Story Video: Click here

Hurricane Irma will long be remembered for its massive power outages, destruction of homes due to wind and rising waters, and the tremendous amount of debris.

There is a new sense of urgency to clean up after Irma. The governor ordered all counties to submit a debris cleanup plan.

In Martin County there are trees and branches everywhere.

"Piles and piles," said Jami Kraft.

From Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast there are millions of cubic yards of debris.

Crews are working hard to clear it.

Jim Gorton with Martin County says he plans to put pressure on their contractors to shave off several days from their 71-day estimated completion date, but that could be tough.

"The challenge with us as with all the counties is that Irma impacted every county in Florida so the resources that normally do this are very limited so it's a challenge getting those resources in town," said Gorton.

He's also asking homeowners to sort debris properly.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.