Debris cleanup a big challenge

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Hurricane Irma will long be remembered for its massive power outages, destruction of homes due to wind and rising waters, and the tremendous amount of debris.

There is a new sense of urgency to clean up after Irma. The governor ordered all counties to submit a debris cleanup plan.

In Martin County there are trees and branches everywhere.

"Piles and piles," said Jami Kraft.

From Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast there are millions of cubic yards of debris.

Crews are working hard to clear it.

Jim Gorton with Martin County says he plans to put pressure on their contractors to shave off several days from their 71-day estimated completion date, but that could be tough.

"The challenge with us as with all the counties is that Irma impacted every county in Florida so the resources that normally do this are very limited so it's a challenge getting those resources in town," said Gorton.

He's also asking homeowners to sort debris properly.