AT&T working to restore wireline services

An AT&T spokesperson said more than 90 percent of its affected network equipment is back in service, but techs are still working to restore customers who have lost their landline, U-verse, and internet services.

One of those customers is the Palm Beach County Food Bank. The Food Bank distributes food to local partners like soup kitchens, but without access to their landline or email that distribution has been challenging.

"It's been difficult to communicate with them. We've been doing the best we can. We have intermittent email access where we didn't have internet here at the food bank so we've go off site," said Cady Sandler, Programs Manager. 

When most of Florida lost power during Hurricane Irma's impact, so did AT&T's wireline facilities controlling your landline, U-verse, and internet. Right now the company has more than 625 wireline facilities on battery power and more than 300 on generator for power. 

"They just asked us to be patient," said Sandler. "They were working hard to get us up and running."

The Food Bank's AT&T services were restored late Tuesday afternoon. The company said it cannot give an estimate to customers of when their services will be restored by because of the availability of power and other factors outside of the company's control. 

