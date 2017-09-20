FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Boynton

FEMA will open a disaster recovery center in Boynton Beach on Wednesday for anyone in Palm Beach County who has questions or needs help applying for federal assistance after Hurricane Irma.

The center is located at the Carolyn Sims Center at 225 NW 12th Ave. in Boynton Beach and open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.

 

If you want to apply in person, you will need to bring information with you that documents the damage to your home or property, along with identification and any insurance information.

You can apply for assistance, even if you have insurance. After going through the application process, a FEMA agent will call you to schedule an inspection.

If possible, you are encouraged to register online first before coming to the center in person. You can also complete the process online instead of visiting the center.

To register, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov

For more information, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4337

