PB Gardens resident on St. Croix as Maria hits

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Hurricane Maria continued to batter the Caribbean island of St. Croix overnight with winds exceeding 100 mph.

Palm Beach Gardens resident Kelley Sanchez, who has been working on the island for about a year, took shelter from the storm.

By phone, Sanchez told Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle on Tuesday night that, "We have lots of supplies with the people that live here. They are very prepared."

Sanchez said she lost power to her safe place an hour before a curfew went into effect Tuesday morning.

"We had a 10 a.m. curfew, and we lost power at 9 a.m.," she said.

Even though Sanchez said she has endured storms in the past, this one is different.

"We're downstairs in the bunker at the apartment we are staying at. The winds are picking up. They’re steady 100 mph winds, and they’re expected to get worse," Sanchez said.

WPTV will be checking with Sanchez Wednesday to see how she is doing after the storm passes.