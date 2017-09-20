PB Gardens resident on St. Croix as Maria hits - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PB Gardens resident on St. Croix as Maria hits

Hurricane Maria continued to batter the Caribbean island of St. Croix overnight with winds exceeding 100 mph.

RELATED: Cat. 4 Maria hits Puerto Rico | People flee to Florida ahead of storm

Palm Beach Gardens resident Kelley Sanchez, who has been working on the island for about a year, took shelter from the storm.

By phone, Sanchez told Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle on Tuesday night that, "We have lots of supplies with the people that live here. They are very prepared."

Sanchez said she lost power to her safe place an hour before a curfew went into effect Tuesday morning.

"We had a 10 a.m. curfew, and we lost power at 9 a.m.," she said. 

Even though Sanchez said she has endured storms in the past, this one is different. 

"We're downstairs in the bunker at the apartment we are staying at. The winds are picking up. They’re steady 100 mph winds, and they’re expected to get worse," Sanchez said.

WPTV will be checking with Sanchez Wednesday to see how she is doing after the storm passes.

