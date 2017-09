Jupiter man wins $1M playing Florida lottery

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

8 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

UK threat level raised to "critical" after subway bombing

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

Skyrocketing number of opioid-addicted children admitted to ERs

A 67-year-old Jupiter man just won a big jackpot playing the Florida Lottery.

Officials said in a Wednesday news release that Robert Barty, Jr. claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Barty chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $745,000.

He purchased his winning ticket from Indiantown Marathon, located at 243 West Indiantown Rd. in Jupiter.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.