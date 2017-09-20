Jupiter man wins $1M playing Florida lottery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter man wins $1M playing Florida lottery

A 67-year-old Jupiter man just won a big jackpot playing the Florida Lottery.

Officials said in a Wednesday news release that Robert Barty, Jr. claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Barty chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $745,000.

He purchased his winning ticket from Indiantown Marathon, located at 243 West Indiantown Rd. in Jupiter.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

