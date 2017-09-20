Woman rescued from waters along Lake Worth beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman rescued from waters along Lake Worth beach

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said woman was rescued Wednesday morning from the surf off Lake Worth beach.

At 7:26 a.m., crews responded to reports of a person in distress on the beach just south of the pier.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the woman was pulled from the water and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

