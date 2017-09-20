Suspect in MMA fighter's death in court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect in MMA fighter's death in court

The three suspects accused in the Boca Raton killing of MMA fighter Aaron Rajman entered not guilty pleas Wednesday.

One of the suspects, 16-year-old Summer Church appeared in court. The other two, Roberto Ortiz and Jace Swinton, were not present.

The judge set a court date for October 20th to review the case.

