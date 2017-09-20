FL teacher has 80 books stolen from classroom - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FL teacher has 80 books stolen from classroom

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- A Tampa Bay-area teacher found an empty bookshelf when she returned to her classroom, which had served as a shelter for Hurricane Irma evacuees.

Martha Hereford-Cothron tells the Tampa Bay Times her heart sank when she saw 80 books and a few board games were gone from her classroom at Highland Middle School. Some books were signed by her favorite authors.

 

She teaches sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders who test in the lower 25 percent of the school's readers and says it's enough of a challenge to get them interested in books.

She tried to spin the theft in a positive way to students. And she had a message to the book thief. "I hope they're reading them," she said, or passing them along to someone who will."

