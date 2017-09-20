FL teacher has 80 books stolen from classroom

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- A Tampa Bay-area teacher found an empty bookshelf when she returned to her classroom, which had served as a shelter for Hurricane Irma evacuees.

Martha Hereford-Cothron tells the Tampa Bay Times her heart sank when she saw 80 books and a few board games were gone from her classroom at Highland Middle School. Some books were signed by her favorite authors.

She teaches sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders who test in the lower 25 percent of the school's readers and says it's enough of a challenge to get them interested in books.

She tried to spin the theft in a positive way to students. And she had a message to the book thief. "I hope they're reading them," she said, or passing them along to someone who will."