Top Univ. FL official charged with grand larceny

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- University of Florida police say a top school housing official is charged with stealing more than $180,000 to buy furniture, electronics and other items.

The Gainesville Sun reports that the university's senior director of housing and education 41-year-old Azfar Mian was arrested Monday and charged with grand larceny of more than $100,000.

A police report says Mian used state funds to buy flat-screen televisions, rugs and many other household items. The report says the UF Office of Internal Audit has records detailing the purchases.

Police say Mian used his school credit card to buy furniture that was used at his home.

The investigation came after complaints to the school's ethics and compliance hotline.

UF spokeswoman Janine Sikes says five other employees are also on administrative leave pending the investigation.

