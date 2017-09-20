Pet of the Week Jessie

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Jessie. She's a 8-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Jessie:

Could it be “Love At First Sight”? People say that for a reason, and I think you may have found yours! One look at me and you just might agree – I’m a pretty special girl. In this doggie world, you might be lucky enough to be a standout, and my friends at Peggy Adams say I am! And my looks are just the start, because my personality really backs it all up. You'll see my true sweet nature and all the love I have to give. Snuggling appeals to my softer side and I really like it, but I have a fun and silly side too. Romping around with you gets me really excited, I love playtime! And rolling around on my back feels so nice, maybe I’ll even get a belly rub out of it because you’ll think it’s so cute. Show me a treat and I’ll sit nicely and even shake hands! So what do you think, are my friends at Peggy Adams right? Am I a stand out doggie? The total package? If you said yes, what are you waiting for? Let’s head on home right now!

I'm part of the Senior to Senior program. If you are 55 years or older and adopt me, my adoption fee is waived! All you'll pay for is my rabies tag. Did you know that pets can improve your health? In fact, for nearly 25 years, research has shown that living with pets provides certain health benefits. Pets can help lower blood pressure, lessen anxiety, and boost your immunity. They can even help you get dates!

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.