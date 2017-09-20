Serena thanks her mom for being a role model - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Serena thanks her mom for being a role model

(AP)-- New mom Serena Williams is thanking her own mother for being the role model she says she needed.

In an open letter to her mother posted to Reddit, Williams calls mom Oracene Price "one of the strongest women I know." Williams mentions some of the criticisms she's endured about her muscular body, before telling Price she's proud that "we were able to show them what some women look like." She adds "we are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!"

Williams says she hopes to "have the same fortitude" in raising her own daughter, Alexis Olympia, who was born on Sept. 1. She signed the letter: "your youngest of five."

Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

