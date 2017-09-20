DCF investigates newborn found dead in mom's car - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

DCF investigates newborn found dead in mom's car

Contact 5 Investigators have confirmed that the Department of Children and Families is investigating the death of a newborn.

According to a spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the child's body in its mother's car two days ago.

According to records obtained by Contact 5, the mother claims to have given birth to the child on Sept. 10th, during Hurricane Irma, 11 weeks premature.

However, the report also says the mother has not been fully interviewed and the case is still under investigation.

DCF investigators are unsure if the baby was born dead or alive, are awaiting on a toxicology report from the Medical Examiner’s office to determine that fact.

Prior to giving birth, DCF investigators say the mother only confirmed her pregnancy at St. Mary’s Medical Center one to three weeks before. Doctors estimated a gestation age of 29 to 33 weeks.

DCF says neither the mom nor the newborn had prior interaction with the child welfare system.

