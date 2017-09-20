Former teen killer re-sentencing pushed to 2018

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

Story Video: Click here

More than six years after the initial crime, the amount of time Tyler Hadley will serve for killing his parents has yet to be determined.

An appeals court last year reversed the double life sentences Hadley is serving, saying the court did not consider the correct alternative to a life sentence when the now 23-year-old was initially sentenced in 2014.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court barred mandatory life sentences for juvenile killers.

Hadley was 17 in 2011 when he was first arrested and charged in his parents deaths.

He had bludgeoned Blake and Mary Jo Hadley with a hammer, buried their bodies under a mountain of debris, and threw a party.

Wednesday, Public Defender Diamond Litty said her side plans to call a number of experts, including those who study juvenile brain development.

"Everything that has gone on and been developed since last sentencing hearing is that this is an ever-evolving area of the law, science etc.," said Litty.

This is the first time judge Gary Sweet is on the bench for this case.

Prosecutors say that won’t be an issue, but they do want the case to move forward.

“We want to be able to determine which one of these expert witnesses will produce reports, we need to know which ones will not produce reports. Once we learn that from the defense, we’ll know how to proceed," said Assistant State Attorney Bernie Romero.

But the question of when to proceed was not answered as no deadline was established for when witness lists would be submitted, and both sides would be ready for a re-sentencing hearing.

Litty said she needed another six to eight months.

