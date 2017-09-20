Red Cross: 2017 could be record-breaking

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

It’s one storm after another this hurricane season.

Harvey, Irma, Jose and now Maria.

Millions of lives across eight states and most of the Caribbean are hoping to catch a break. And for the organizations on the frontline, it's shaping up to be a record-breaking year.

"In 2015, we had ten major disasters throughout the United States. In 2016, we saw 50 percent more disasters, with 15 major disasters throughout the country," said Robin Nunley, executive director of the Red Cross chapter of Palm Beach County. "Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in disasters in recent years and there's plenty of work to be done. The American people have been very generous and willing to help, so that's the good news."

As Hurricane Maria moves through the Caribbean, the massive storm is impacting islands already facing catastrophic devastation from Hurricane Irma. In Dominica, Maria has destroyed 90 percent of the buildings on the island.

Right now, the organization is dealing with hurricane fatigue, with thousands of volunteers on the ground working three different storms and an earthquake all at once.

Nunley said 2017 is on track to be a record-breaking hurricane season for the Red Cross.

"We've already seen Hurricane Harvey. Irma and just yesterday, with the earthquake in Mexico City. So we have seen a lot of disasters in just a short period of time," she said.

Nunley said volunteers are a big part of what keeps the Red Cross afloat during this time.

"96 percent of our workforce is volunteers. People come from all over the country to help here and our volunteers will go elsewhere," she said.

More than 3,000 volunteers have responded to this disaster in Florida -- with 700 of those are in our area --following Irma. Around 6,000 volunteers alone are on the ground in Texas following Harvey.

"Those volunteers work 24/7. And they're now being rotated out by newer volunteers," said Nunley.

In Puerto Rico, the Red Cross chapter is preparing for hurricane round two with Maria. A volunteer tweeted out a photo of himself and others hunkering down in a hallway Tuesday night during the storm's landfall.

The wind is howling outside, but we are safe and sound. This is our Red Cross office today in PR. Move along #Maria, we have work to do. pic.twitter.com/cTWL6QZHF7 — Keith Alvey (@KeithAlvey) September 20, 2017



Maria is the most intense hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years. Overnight more than 10,100 people sought refuge in 173 government shelters in Puerto Rico. The Red Cross will resume service delivery after Maria clears the islands and it is safe to do so.

"You can imagine what that must feel like having two storms come through," said Nunley.

Even with 500,000 volunteers in the force, new applications are always needed.

"There's always a need, there's plenty of training available. And if you're not needed here then you'll be needed somewhere else," said Nunley.

Thanks to Hurricane Maria, Robbie Sofaly -- the Red Cross disaster program manager for Palm Beach County -- is actually still stuck in the U.S. Virgin Islands after being deployed there for Irma. Sofaly told the local office that they are still sheltering and dealing with some flooding but the impact was not as severe as Irma.

"He left to go to St. Thomas in advance of Irma and has had to wait out Maria before he can get home. He's going to try military transport as soon as it's safe," said Nunley.

Right now, the American Red Cross works closely with the Mexican Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid and assistance during large emergencies.