Cleanup of massive fish kill

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

There are new developments in that dramatic fish kill on the Treasure Coast on the C-24 Canal in Port St. Lucie.

Neighbors reached out to NewsChannel 5 desperate for help because no one would come clean it up.

And the biggest issue for families was the horrible smell.

However, Wednesday morning help finally arrived.

The South Florida Water Management District sent crews who used a crane and dump trucks to clear out the dead fish and vegetation. They filled up at least four trucks.

“Today, something's finally being done so thank you, thank you so much,” said neighbor Stephanie Tredinick.

According to the SFWMD, it notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission through its Fish Kill Hotline.

SFWMD says while it's not part of its normal protocol to clean up a fish kill, they stepped up to provide the resources anyway.

FWC told SFWMD that the fish kill was likely the result of low oxygen levels in the water which can happen after a hurricane like Irma where we see a lot of storm runoff.

FWC would not return any of our calls. We've been reaching out for two days.