Riviera Beach City Manager fired

Riviera Beach City Manager fired

Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans is fired, council members voted 3-2 for his removal.

Councilman Terence Davis, who filed the motion to remove Evans for cause, told the other members of City Council that there were multiple reasons but would name them publicly. Davis said his job is to protect the city not the city manager.

Mayor Masters was a vocal proponent for Evans and asked council members to postpone the vote until a later date because the online stream, of the meeting, was down.

Troy Perry will take over in an interim basis.

Evans refused to comment. Stay with WPTV Newschannel 5 for updates. 

 

 

