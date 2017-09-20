Riviera Beach City Manager fired

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans is fired, council members voted 3-2 for his removal.

Councilman Terence Davis, who filed the motion to remove Evans for cause, told the other members of City Council that there were multiple reasons but would name them publicly. Davis said his job is to protect the city not the city manager.

Mayor Masters was a vocal proponent for Evans and asked council members to postpone the vote until a later date because the online stream, of the meeting, was down.

Troy Perry will take over in an interim basis.

Evans refused to comment. Stay with WPTV Newschannel 5 for updates.