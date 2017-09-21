Massive fish kill cleaned up in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Massive fish kill cleaned up in Port St. Lucie

There are new developments in a large fish kill on the Treasure Coast on the C-24 Canal in Port St. Lucie. 

Neighbors reached out to NewsChannel 5 desperate for help because no one would come clean it up.  The biggest issue for families was the horrible smell. 

However, Wednesday morning help finally arrived.

The South Florida Water Management District sent crews who used a crane and dump trucks to clear out the dead fish and vegetation. They filled up at least four trucks. 

“Today, something's finally being done so thank you, thank you so much,” said neighbor Stephanie Tredinick. 

According to the SFWMD, it notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission through its Fish Kill Hotline at 800-636-0511. 

SFWMD says while it's not part of its normal protocol to clean up a fish kill, they stepped up to provide the resources anyway. 

FWC told SFWMD that the fish kill was likely the result of low oxygen levels in the water which can happen after a hurricane like Irma where we see a lot of storm runoff. 

FWC released the following statement regarding the matter:

“We truly appreciate the South Florida Water Management District’s partnership on this issue. This fish kill is unique in regards to the timing with our response to Hurricane Irma’s impacts. We are working around the clock, allocating resources appropriately to ensure the public is safe and our fish and wildlife resources are conserved. The attached letter from the SFWMD provides more details.”

-Susan Smith, Director of FWC’s Community Relations Office

