Boynton Beach collects items for Irma victims

The city of Boynton Beach is partnering with the YMCA to help victims of Hurricane Irma

From Sept. 23 through Sept. 28, the public can drop off items at multiple locations in the city.

A kick-off event will be held Sept. 23 at the Boynton Beach Civic Center located at 128 E. Ocean Ave. at 10 a.m. 

Donations requested by the Red Cross include:

  • bleach 
  • diapers 
  • formula baby 
  • wipes 
  • baby shampoo 

The city said sports and recreation equipment, along with toys and games, will also be accepted.

All items must be unused. No cash or checks will be accepted.

Donations will be accepted Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sept. 25 through Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations in Boynton Beach:

  • Boynton Beach Civic Center, 128 E. Ocean Ave.
  • DeVos-Blum YMCA, 9600 S. Military Trail
  • Boynton Beach Fire Station #2, 2506 W. Woolbright Rd.
  • Boynton Beach Fire Station #5, 2080 High Ridge Rd.
  • Boynton Beach Police Department, 100 E. Boynton Beach Blvd.
