Boynton Beach collects items for Irma victims

Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-09-20 15:09:53 GMT
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
Story Video: Click here
The city of Boynton Beach is partnering with the YMCA to help victims of Hurricane Irma
From Sept. 23 through Sept. 28, the public can drop off items at multiple locations in the city.
A kick-off event will be held Sept. 23 at the Boynton Beach Civic Center located at 128 E. Ocean Ave. at 10 a.m.
Donations requested by the Red Cross include:
- bleach
- diapers
- formula baby
- wipes
- baby shampoo
The city said sports and recreation equipment, along with toys and games, will also be accepted.
All items must be unused. No cash or checks will be accepted.
Donations will be accepted Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sept. 25 through Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations in Boynton Beach:
- Boynton Beach Civic Center, 128 E. Ocean Ave.
- DeVos-Blum YMCA, 9600 S. Military Trail
- Boynton Beach Fire Station #2, 2506 W. Woolbright Rd.
- Boynton Beach Fire Station #5, 2080 High Ridge Rd.
- Boynton Beach Police Department, 100 E. Boynton Beach Blvd.