Boynton Beach collects items for Irma victims

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

Story Video: Click here

The city of Boynton Beach is partnering with the YMCA to help victims of Hurricane Irma

From Sept. 23 through Sept. 28, the public can drop off items at multiple locations in the city.

A kick-off event will be held Sept. 23 at the Boynton Beach Civic Center located at 128 E. Ocean Ave. at 10 a.m.

Donations requested by the Red Cross include:

bleach

diapers

formula baby

wipes

baby shampoo

The city said sports and recreation equipment, along with toys and games, will also be accepted.

All items must be unused. No cash or checks will be accepted.

Donations will be accepted Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sept. 25 through Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations in Boynton Beach: