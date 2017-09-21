Lineman dies in Broward working to restore power

(WFLA/NBC) - A lineman and father of two from Central Florida was killed over the weekend in Broward County while working to restore power following Hurricane Irma.
Scott Christopher Reid was working at a parking garage at the Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale when he fell five stories to his death.
Investigators say it is unclear what caused him to fall.
Reid is from Hardee County, but often works in Fort Lauderdale for T&D Solutions power company. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
"I got a call from the detective, and he just kind of told me he had an accident. He was deceased. It was kind of hard to take," said widow Chelsea Reid. "As a line wife, you always prepare yourself for that phone call. Your husband's hurt or husband's in the hospital, but you never expect to get it."
Reid's funeral will take place Saturday at a church in the Hardee County town of Bowling Green.