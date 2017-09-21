Lineman dies in Broward working to restore power

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

(WFLA/NBC) - A lineman and father of two from Central Florida was killed over the weekend in Broward County while working to restore power following Hurricane Irma.

Scott Christopher Reid was working at a parking garage at the Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale when he fell five stories to his death.

Investigators say it is unclear what caused him to fall.

Reid is from Hardee County, but often works in Fort Lauderdale for T&D Solutions power company. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

"I got a call from the detective, and he just kind of told me he had an accident. He was deceased. It was kind of hard to take," said widow Chelsea Reid. "As a line wife, you always prepare yourself for that phone call. Your husband's hurt or husband's in the hospital, but you never expect to get it."

Reid's funeral will take place Saturday at a church in the Hardee County town of Bowling Green.

Courtesy WFLA-TV via NBC News Channel