Riviera Beach city manager fired after 6 months

Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans was fired Wednesday night after council members voted 3-2 for his removal.  Evans had only been on the job for six months.

Councilman Terence Davis, who filed the motion to remove Evans for cause, told the other members of the city council that there were multiple reasons but would name them publicly.

Davis said his job is to protect the city not the city manager, saying there were things that the city manager "was asked to do, that he did not."

Council members Tonya Davis Johnson and Kashamba Miller-Anderson both voted against firing Evans. They say the whole thing came as a shock to them.

Wednesday night's meeting was scheduled to be a budget discussion, but Evans' employment status was brought up.

Davis Johnson says, "I am sad for citizens, sad for employees and most of all sad because he was working toward improving the conditions in our city."

Miller-Anderson added, "He was the best city manager that we've had in a very long time. It's all about personal agendas, and it has nothing to do with his performance."

Last month, mold was reported at several city buildings.

Evans' employment status was addressed at that meeting as well, but he said he was confident in his job. The council asked Evans for a report on how they were going to move forward, but there's no word if that contributed to last night's decision.

Masters was a vocal proponent for Evans and asked council members to postpone the vote until a later date because the online stream, of the meeting, was down.

Troy Perry will take over in an interim basis.

Evans refused to comment after Wednesday's ouster from office.

