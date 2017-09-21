Second person dies in Loxahatchee carbon monoxide

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they learned that a second person has died from a carbon monoxide poisoning case last week in Loxahatchee.

The incident happened in the 6100 block of 185th Terrace North on Sept. 14.

Elaine Kotake, 66, died last week.

Three other people were hospitalized, however PBSO said 74-year-old Johnnie Kotake died on Saturday after being transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Another man who was transported to Palms West Hospital was treated and released. However, another man is still hospitalized in St. Mary’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Garage Door Left Open While Generator Operating

Rescue crews said the house didn't have power, and the people inside were running a generator outside the home.

A garage door was open, which allowed exhaust from the generator to get inside the home.

Fire rescue says the carbon monoxide levels were four times the amount where people start to feel sick.

The sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected.

#SAFETYALERT If you are using a generator, turn off when refueling, do not use near your house, Here are some more safety tips to remember pic.twitter.com/2FCMJQDhSU — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) September 14, 2017

Carbon Monoxide safety tips. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air RIGHT AWAY. DO NOT DELAY. pic.twitter.com/2fNSNOsjct — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) September 14, 2017

