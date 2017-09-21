Second person dies in Loxahatchee carbon monoxide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Second person dies in Loxahatchee carbon monoxide

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they learned that a second person has died from a carbon monoxide poisoning case last week in Loxahatchee.

The incident happened in the 6100 block of 185th Terrace North on Sept. 14.

Elaine Kotake, 66, died last week. 

Three other people were hospitalized, however PBSO said 74-year-old Johnnie Kotake died on Saturday after being transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Another man who was transported to Palms West Hospital was treated and released. However, another man is still hospitalized in St. Mary’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Garage Door Left Open While Generator Operating

Rescue crews said the house didn't have power, and the people inside were running a generator outside the home.

A garage door was open, which allowed exhaust from the generator to get inside the home.

Fire rescue says the carbon monoxide levels were four times the amount where people start to feel sick.

The sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.