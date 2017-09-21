Toddler shot in head with pellet gun, critical - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Toddler shot in head with pellet gun, critical

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said a 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head with a pellet gun Wednesday morning.

The toddler’s family, who is from Okeechobee, was staying at a friend’s home because of Hurricane Irma.

The child, Mia Mendoza, was shot by her toddler brother at about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3800 block of SE Grant St. in Stuart.

When police dispatch was called after the incident, the family reported that Mia was not breathing. 

When the deputies arrived, the child was crying and breathing.

Martin County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, and Mia was later flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.  

Family members told investigators the children were playing in the living room at the time of the incident. They told deputies that the pellet gun had been stored in a closet near the living room.   

The sheriff's office report said the Florida Department of Children & Families has been notified regarding the incident. 

