Toddler shot in head with pellet gun, critical

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said a 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head with a pellet gun Wednesday morning.

The toddler’s family, who is from Okeechobee, was staying at a friend’s home because of Hurricane Irma.

The child, Mia Mendoza, was shot by her toddler brother at about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3800 block of SE Grant St. in Stuart.

When police dispatch was called after the incident, the family reported that Mia was not breathing.

When the deputies arrived, the child was crying and breathing.

Martin County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, and Mia was later flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Family members told investigators the children were playing in the living room at the time of the incident. They told deputies that the pellet gun had been stored in a closet near the living room.

The sheriff's office report said the Florida Department of Children & Families has been notified regarding the incident.

Toddler, whose family was staying at friends home to avoid hurricane, critical, after being shot in head with pellet gun by another child. pic.twitter.com/nrGcKBfgA5 — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) September 21, 2017

