Hit-and-run driver sought in deadly Boca Raton crash

Hit-and-run driver sought in deadly Boca Raton crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol needs the public's help identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Boca Raton earlier this month.

Troopers released new dash cam video showing the driver who they believe struck and killed 36-year-old Kevin Scheinberg.

The wreck occurred at about 9:34 p.m. Sept. 2 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 south of Yamato Road.

The vehicle, a black Chrysler 200, changed lanes and struck a motorcycle, causing Scheinberg to lose control. 

Dash camera video showed the driver of the Chrysler 200 leaving the scene of the crash moments after first responders arrived. At the time, the driver was wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt with bright colored shorts.

Troopers say the Chrysler 200 should have minor damage to right rear fender area and will be missing the red reflector. 

If anyone has information about this crash, or recognizes the driver, they are urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 954-308-5929 or Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

