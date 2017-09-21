Hit-and-run driver sought in deadly Boca Raton crash

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,

The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol needs the public's help identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Boca Raton earlier this month.

Troopers released new dash cam video showing the driver who they believe struck and killed 36-year-old Kevin Scheinberg.

The wreck occurred at about 9:34 p.m. Sept. 2 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 south of Yamato Road.

The vehicle, a black Chrysler 200, changed lanes and struck a motorcycle, causing Scheinberg to lose control.

Dash camera video showed the driver of the Chrysler 200 leaving the scene of the crash moments after first responders arrived. At the time, the driver was wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt with bright colored shorts.

Troopers say the Chrysler 200 should have minor damage to right rear fender area and will be missing the red reflector.

If anyone has information about this crash, or recognizes the driver, they are urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 954-308-5929 or Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

